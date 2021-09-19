Alumni of EVR Periyar College request government to add ‘Thanthai Periyar’ prefix

Tiruchi

19 September 2021 19:11 IST

The Alumni Association of Periyar E.V.R. College here has requested the State government to rename the institution as Thanthai Periyar College.

Member of Parliament Tiruchi N. Siva, an alumnus, said the college had given wings to many a dream for very nominal fee. The institution now has a large campus, he added.

J. Suganthi, Principal, addressed the gathering of alumni, students, and teachers and highlighted the need for a well-stocked library, and computer laboratory for the Bachelors of Computer Applications' students. Appointment of additional maintenance staff and Physical Education instructors were also a necessity, she said.

The alumni association, formed in 2003 has been instrumental in the improvement of the facilities. A conference hall and ladies restrooms were constructed utilising the MP fund.

Noted alumni of the college such as Marachi Subburaman, the founder of Society for Community Organisation and People’s Education (SCOPE) were honoured with awards at the event.