Alumni donates van to government school in Thanjavur

December 22, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Educational Officer M. Sivakumar flags off a school van at the Government Higher Secondary School at Poovathur in Thanjavur | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

To facilitate hassle-free travel for students of Government Higher Secondary School at Poovathur in Thanjavur, the alumni of the school donated a van worth ₹13 lakh through crowd-funding on Tuesday.

The vehicle worth ₹13 lakh was donated to the school by the Poovai Education Development Trust, which was recently established by the alumni, teachers and residents of the village for the development of the institution.

Around 190 children from Poovathur, Peikarambankottai, Palamuthur, Thirumanglakottai, Kudikadu, Kakkarai, Thelungankudikadu, Melayur, and neighbouring villages study in the school.

According to C. Rajamanickam, a member of the trust, students were facing difficulties commuting to school owing to the limited number of government buses. “In order to ensure hassle-free transportation for students coming from far-off places, we decided to donate a vehicle and launched a crowd-funding drive to implement the plan,” he said.

The trust would cover the expense of bus maintenance as well as the salary of the driver. “This small effort would certainly improve the enrolment of the school in the upcoming academic year,” Mr. Rajamanickam added.

Earlier, they had appointed eight teachers to address the staff shortage issue at the school. Kindergarten classes were also started to improve enrolment.

