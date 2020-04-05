Alumni association creates corpus for poor students

KARUR

Students from economically backward families pursuing studies in Valluvar College of Science and Management, Karur, are able to heave a sigh of relief as the alumni association has come forward to create a corpus fund for payment of tuition fee.

The idea was floated when a group of alunmi of the college met in Karur recently to decide on a plan of action to make a contribution to alma matter at the time of the annual meet. One of them specified the need for a corpus fund exclusively for helping the poor students, who struggle to pay tuition fee and it was readily accepted by all. They then discussed their decision with K. Senguttuvan, Chairman of the college.

Within a short span of time, the alumni raised₹5.23 lakh for the Alumni Scholarship Education Fund. Several of them, who work in distant countries, contributed voluntarily for the good cause.

It was not only a happy reunion for the alumni but also a moment of pride for them when they met at their college recently as they set a precedent in helping the economically poor students. They distributed tuition fee to a group of students from the corpus fund.

“The gesture of alumni students is highly commendable. We come across many poor students, who even find it difficult to pay tuition fee. The fund will be a great help to them.” said Mr. Senguttuvan.

Boopathi Raja, president of the alumni association, said that a set of criteria had been formulated to use the fund. Deserving students would definitely be helped. Many students were yet to be enrolled in the association. The alumni members were generous in making contributions to the fund. If alumni associations of other colleges followed suit it would be a great service to the society.

“No students should drop out of college or schools for failing to pay tuition fee. Each college should set up a similar fund. I feel happy to be a contributor,”. said Arun, who runs a restaurant in Karur.