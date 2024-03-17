GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alternate day drinking water supply for 67 overhead tanks in Tiruchi

Restrictions being imposed in view a block in the radial arm of the collector well at Periyar Nagar; it is expected to take two months to complete the repair work

March 17, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water will be supplied on alternate days in the following areas of the city due to a block in the radial arm at the collector well at Periyar Nagar.

As it would take two months to complete the repair work, the quantum of drinking water supplied to some parts of Tiruchi city has been reduced.

Hence, drinking water will be supplied on alternate days to the 35 overhead water tanks in the following areas. Ariyamangalam, Malaiyappa Nagar, Rail Nagar, Defence Colony, Ponneripuram, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Vivekananda Nagar, Kela Kalkandarkottai, Ambedkar Nagar, Devadhanam, Viragupettai, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Sangiliandapuram, Kallukuzhi, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, Jaganathapuram, South Ukkadai, Thiruverumbur, Valluvar Nagar, Old Ellakudi, Alathur, Cauvery Nagar, Pari Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, and Ganesh Nagar.

In addition, the 32 overhead water tanks in the following areas getting supply from Ponmalaipatti and Subramani Nagar ground-level reservoirs will get water supply on alternate days: Central Prison, Sundar Rajan Nagar, J.K. Nagar, Sembattu, Khajamalai, E.B. Colony, Old Khajamalai, Ranga Nagar, Subramania Nagar, V.N. Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Kavibharathi Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Crawford, Anbu Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur, Panjapur, Amman Nagar, E.B. Colony, Ponmalaipatti, Aishwarya Nagar, LIC Colony New, Viswanathapuram, K. Sathanur, Anand Nagar, Sathyavani Nagar, K.K. Nagar and Subramania Nagar.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, in a press release, appealed to the public to cooperate with the civic body and use water judiciously until the temporary shortage of drinking water is rectified.

