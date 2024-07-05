Alluvial soil quarrying: restrictions imposed on farmers and potters

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed some restrictions on quarrying of alluvial soil from ponds and lakes for agricultural purposes and for pottery.

Inquiries reveal that during the previous AIADMK regime, farmers were allowed to transfer alluvial soil as much as required from the lakes, ponds, and tanks maintained by the government departments for topping up their agricultural fields and manufacturing of pots.

Now, the State government has announced that farmers can lift only 75 cubic metres of alluvial soil to fill or top up an acre of wetland once in two years and 90 cubic metres for rain-fed land free of cost. Farmers should apply for quarrying of alluvial soil from the government department-maintained lakes, ponds, and tanks in their respective areas, through tnesevai.tn.go.in

They should upload the documents relating to their landholdings, which would be scrutinised and proceedings would be issued by the respective tahsildars within 30 days of application, sources said.

Similarly, the pot manufacturers were allowed to use alluvial soil of 60 cubic metres for their professional activity and 30 cubic metres for general public for own use, free of cost.

In case of additional requirements, the applicants would be required to remit the ‘minimum’ charges to be levied by the departments concerned, sources added.