GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alluvial soil quarrying: restrictions imposed on farmers and potters

Farmers will have to pay for lifting the alluvial soil beyond the ceiling; they have to first seek permission through the government portal for lifting the soil

Published - July 05, 2024 07:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers can lift only 75 cubic metres of alluvial soil to fill or top up an acre of wetland once in two years and 90 cubic metres for rain-fed land free of cost, according to the latest norms announced by the State government.

Farmers can lift only 75 cubic metres of alluvial soil to fill or top up an acre of wetland once in two years and 90 cubic metres for rain-fed land free of cost, according to the latest norms announced by the State government. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed some restrictions on quarrying of alluvial soil from ponds and lakes for agricultural purposes and for pottery.

Inquiries reveal that during the previous AIADMK regime, farmers were allowed to transfer alluvial soil as much as required from the lakes, ponds, and tanks maintained by the government departments for topping up their agricultural fields and manufacturing of pots.

Now, the State government has announced that farmers can lift only 75 cubic metres of alluvial soil to fill or top up an acre of wetland once in two years and 90 cubic metres for rain-fed land free of cost. Farmers should apply for quarrying of alluvial soil from the government department-maintained lakes, ponds, and tanks in their respective areas, through tnesevai.tn.go.in

They should upload the documents relating to their landholdings, which would be scrutinised and proceedings would be issued by the respective tahsildars within 30 days of application, sources said.

Similarly, the pot manufacturers were allowed to use alluvial soil of 60 cubic metres for their professional activity and 30 cubic metres for general public for own use, free of cost.

In case of additional requirements, the applicants would be required to remit the ‘minimum’ charges to be levied by the departments concerned, sources added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.