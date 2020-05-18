Allow us to ply, say autorickshaw drivers

Tiruchi

18 May 2020 21:46 IST

Members of the Tiruchi District Autorickshaw Drivers Association petitioned the District Collector here requesting permission to resume services. The members complained that they had been without work for over 50 days.

A large number of autorickshaw drivers gathered at the District Collectorate on Monday morning demanding an explanation as to why they were not allowed to ply. “We are ready to follow all the necessary norms laid down by the authorities but they need to give us a chance,” Abdul Shareef, an autorickshaw driver said.

Speaking to The Hindu, A. Abbas, vice-president, Tiruchi District Autorickshaw Drivers Association said that the workers had been given a step brotherly treatment. “Taxis are allowed and what is wrong with us working? We do not even have air-conditioning, which could cause problems,” he said.

The drivers have been struggling to make ends meet and have resorted to taking loans from friends and family members to sustain themselves, Mr. Abbas said.

A petition was submitted to the District Collector. “The Collector said that he would forward our demands to the State government,” he said.

The association also sought a financial relief of ₹15,000 for autorickshaw drivers. “We have not received any relief from any of the welfare schemes. We require money to restart our livelihood,” he said.