Tiruchirapalli

Allow us to ply, say autorickshaw drivers

Auto drivers at Tiruchi Collectorate on Monday.

Auto drivers at Tiruchi Collectorate on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

Members of the Tiruchi District Autorickshaw Drivers Association petitioned the District Collector here requesting permission to resume services. The members complained that they had been without work for over 50 days.

A large number of autorickshaw drivers gathered at the District Collectorate on Monday morning demanding an explanation as to why they were not allowed to ply. “We are ready to follow all the necessary norms laid down by the authorities but they need to give us a chance,” Abdul Shareef, an autorickshaw driver said.

Speaking to The Hindu, A. Abbas, vice-president, Tiruchi District Autorickshaw Drivers Association said that the workers had been given a step brotherly treatment. “Taxis are allowed and what is wrong with us working? We do not even have air-conditioning, which could cause problems,” he said.

The drivers have been struggling to make ends meet and have resorted to taking loans from friends and family members to sustain themselves, Mr. Abbas said.

A petition was submitted to the District Collector. “The Collector said that he would forward our demands to the State government,” he said.

The association also sought a financial relief of ₹15,000 for autorickshaw drivers. “We have not received any relief from any of the welfare schemes. We require money to restart our livelihood,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 9:48:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/allow-us-to-ply-say-autorickshaw-drivers/article31617114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY