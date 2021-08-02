‘Allow transportation of sand through bullock carts’

Tiruchi

02 August 2021 19:36 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigalin Manal Maatu Vandi Thozhilalargal Sangam staged a demonstration here on Monday urging the district administration to allow lifting of sand and their transportation through bullock carts and to direct the officials concerned to reopen the sand quarries at Thalakudi and Madhavaperumal villages in the district. Around 300 members of the association led by their president C. Manikandan assembled at the Collectorate where they staged the demonstration for about 30 minutes, said the police.

Mr. Manikandan said lifting of sand and their transportation through bullock carts from the quarries created exclusively for this purpose at Thalakudi and Madhavaperumal were stopped for the past three months citing COVID-19 pandemic. This had caused severe hardship to the association members who were dependent on this activity for their livelihood. The district administration should take necessary steps to reopen the quarries and permit lifting of sand and their transportation through bullock carts to ensure the livelihood of the association members, he further said. A petition containing these demands was submitted to the Collector, he added.

