Tiruchirapalli

‘Allow sand quarrying using bullock carts’

more-in

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Thanjavur District Committee, has urged the District Administration to allow bullock cart operators to lift sand from Kollidam riverbed and announced that a demonstration would be held at Kumbakonam on November 29 in support of the demand.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Administration here on Monday, the CITU Thanjavur District Secretary, C. Jayabal said bullock cart owners armed with necessary orders from the Public Works Department to quarry sand from the Kollidam river at Devanodai village in Papanasam taluk were being prevented from carrying on with their activity.

They also sought the reopening of the quarry at Kothankudi in Kumbakonam taluk and also setting up a quarry in Thiruvidaimaruthur taluk.

Further, it was stated in the memorandum that a demonstration would be organised at Kumbakonam on November 29 in support of the demands of the bullock cart owners.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 10:06:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/allow-sand-quarrying-using-bullock-carts/article30079113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY