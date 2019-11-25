‘Allow sand quarrying using bullock carts’

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Thanjavur District Committee, has urged the District Administration to allow bullock cart operators to lift sand from Kollidam riverbed and announced that a demonstration would be held at Kumbakonam on November 29 in support of the demand.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Administration here on Monday, the CITU Thanjavur District Secretary, C. Jayabal said bullock cart owners armed with necessary orders from the Public Works Department to quarry sand from the Kollidam river at Devanodai village in Papanasam taluk were being prevented from carrying on with their activity.

They also sought the reopening of the quarry at Kothankudi in Kumbakonam taluk and also setting up a quarry in Thiruvidaimaruthur taluk.

Further, it was stated in the memorandum that a demonstration would be organised at Kumbakonam on November 29 in support of the demands of the bullock cart owners.