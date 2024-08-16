GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Allow ONGC co-exist with agriculture in delta’

The PSU is aware of the importance of agriculture and was working to make the country self-sufficient in the field of energy, says its top official in Karaikal

Published - August 16, 2024 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Uday Paswan, Executive Director-Asset Manager of ONGC Ltd. for Cauvery Asset in Karaikal, has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to allow the public sector undertaking to “co-exist” with agriculture in the Cauvery delta.

Mr. Paswan, in his Independence Day address in Karaikal, said the ONGC was striving to make the country self-reliant in the field of energy. It was working to achieve energy security for the country and always went the extra mile to promote sustainable growth. However, in the Cauvery delta, it was unable to even maintain the existing wells and hence the potential of the region could not be realised. Yet, it was able to meet the production target because of the hard work of the employees, Mr. Paswan said, according to a press release.

ONGC always respected the law and recognised the importance of agriculture, he said and requested the Chief Minister to allow ONGC to co-exist with agriculture as it always took care of the environment and people.

Mr. Paswan said ONGC had been taking steps to obtain necessary clearances from the government agencies such as the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for drilling operations in the non-delta region such as Ramanathapuram.

The ONGC supported sustainable development and helped the needy through its corporate social responsibility initiatives and would step up such activities in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Tiruchi / oil and gas - upstream activities / energy resources

