Allow e-ticket holders to change travel details, association urges railway board

Published - October 25, 2024 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association has appealed to the railway administration to allow e-ticket holders to make changes in the journey date, train and change of name in reserved ticket.

In a memorandum emailed to the Executive Director, Passenger Marketing, Railway Board, New Delhi, association secretary A. Giri said the volume of online bookings had increased considerably in Tiruchi Railway Division and bookings through Unreserved Ticketing System app had also gained momentum, thanks to sustained awareness campaign.

At present, passengers making online booking were not allowed to change the journey details such as date, train, and name of the person. They have to cancel and rebook their ticket, which attracted cancellation charges. However, in the case of tickets booked across the counter, passengers can make these changes for a nominal payment. Mr. Giri urged the Railways to remove this discrepancy between the two categories of bookings. 

Copies of the memorandum were emailed to the Chief Commercial Manager, Southern Railway, and the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi. 

