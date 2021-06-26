‘Allow devotees to perform archanas at temples’

Thanjavur

26 June 2021 18:40 IST

A group of devotees staged ‘anga prathakshinam’ on Sarangapani Kovil Sannadhi Street at Kumbakonam on Saturday urging the State government to allow ‘archanas’ at temples from June 28.

The demonstrators raised slogans demanding that the devotees be allowed to perform ‘archanas’ in temples that would open from Monday as per the relaxations announced by the government on June 25.

Talking to reporters, Hindu Makkal Katchi Agila Bharatha Anuman Sena, State secretary Bala said that it was disheartening to note that ‘archanas’ cannot be performed by devotees, while customers of TASMAC liquor shops were allowed to make purchase adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Pointing out that devotees did follow the SOPs laid down for their entry into temples after the nation-wide lockdown last year, he said that allowing ‘archanas’ would help roadside vendors selling flowers and ‘puja’ items near the temples.