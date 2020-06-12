Allotment of shops to traders at Kallikudi market cancelled

TIRUCHI

Allotment of 288 shops to traders at the Central Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi on the outskirts of the city has been revoked by the District Market Committee functioning under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business.

The shops were allotted to the traders in 2018 for 11 months and the agreements have to be renewed after that. “The allotment orders have been cancelled as the allotees had failed to function from the market and renew the agreements. Some had also defaulted on payment of rent and notices were already issued to them,” sources in the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business told The Hindu.

The market, situated about 12 km away from the city off the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway, has been at a centre of a row ever since it was opened in September 2017. For, wholesale traders of the Gandhi Market in Tiruchi, for whom it was meant for, refused to shift to the market on the grounds that it was too far away from the city and did not suit their requirements.

The market, established on 9.79 acres with 830 shops, was conceived and executed when the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa represented the Srirangam Assembly constituency, in the wake of persistent demand for shifting the wholesale section of Gandhi Market to a more spacious location. It was built at a cost of ₹77 crore with financial assistance from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

As the small size of the shops was cited as one of the shortcomings by the traders, the district administration modified the shops on the ground floor to make them bigger by removing walls in between so that the wholesale traders could be given shops of the size of 10x20 feet each.

Subsequently, applications were called for allotment of shops and a committee was constituted to scrutinise over 1,600 applications received from Gandhi Market traders. After the process, 288 shops were allotted and the market was declared functional on July 1 2018. However, hardly a handful of traders moved in and they too wound up operations after a few days. Ever since, the market has been lying in disuse. Earlier this year, the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business announced that 207 shops in the complex would be allotted to farmers’ producers organisations.

Recently, the Tiruchi District Manidha Valar Sangam has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking an injunction against the opening of the Gandhi Market (which has been closed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic) and a direction to wholesale traders to function at the Kallikudi Market.