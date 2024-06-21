GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allocation of industrial sites at SIPCOT park makes slow progress

Sluggish response from industrialists and entrepreneurs and Model Code of Conduct in force during Lok Sabha elections cited as the main reasons

Published - June 21, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

The allocation of sites at the State Industrial Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park near Manapparai on the Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway has been making slow progress.

It was in 2013 that the State government came out with a proposal to set up an industrial park in the district with the intention of providing land at an affordable long-term lease basis. The district administration began the process of land acquisition and acquired 1,096.36 acres of land at Kannudaiyanpatti, K. Periyapatti, and Chathirapatti near Manapparai. Basic infrastructure and the amenities needed such as road, electricity, and drinking water were created after earmarking sites for different industrial categories.

After creating basic infrastructure, SIPCOT began steps to receive applications for the allotment of sites in 2019. Of 1,096 acres, development work was carried out on about 238 acres. Of this, 134 acres was earmarked to food-based industrial units and 93.5 acres for general engineering.

Sluggish demand

According to sources, SIPCOT has so far allocated 40% of the earmarked sites for food and general engineering units. The response from the industries, seeking allotment of sites, is said to be sluggish. There has been no progress in allocation of sites since March, apparently due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the Lok Sabha election.

An official told The Hindu that continuous efforts were made to attract the potential entrepreneurs and industrialists. It was expected that the enquiries, seeking allotment of sites at the SIPCOT industrial estate, would go up in the weeks to come as the Model Code of Conduct was lifted.

He said that four industrial units, which were allotted sites at the SIPCOT, had been building infrastructure for erecting machineries. They were yet to start production. As per the agreement, the allotted industrial units could start production within three years from the date of allotment of sites. The park would become active within six months to one year.

