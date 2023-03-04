Allocation of funds for three Thanjavur Corporation works expected in State Budget

March 04, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Mayor S. Ramanathan on Saturday expressed hope that funds would be allocated in the forthcoming State Budget for three major projects in Thanjavur Corporation.

Talking to media persons here, he said the detailed project reports for renovation of the new bus stand at a cost of ₹50 crore, renovation of the fish market at ₹35 crore and construction of a road over bridge (ROB) linking Srinivasapuram on the northern side of the railway track with Thiripurasundari Nagar on the southern side of the track had been sent to the State government for its consent and allocation of funds.

Expressing confidence that funds for the three projects would be allocated in the Budget, the Mayor pointed out that in addition to the above said projects, DPRs for various works under Namma Ward, Namma Mayor scheme at a cost of ₹1112 crore had been forwarded to the State government. So far, ₹.40 crore had been allotted for the scheme, he added.

As far as the Smart City Scheme (SCS) projects, a total of 112 works had been taken up under SCS and 92 works had been completed. The remaining works, including renovation of Sivagangai Park, were expected to be completed in about four months.

Claiming that Thanjavur Corporation had achieved the status of a ‘loan burden stress-free’ civic body, he said that low tax was being collected from property owners/business establishments and others. Further, the tax/charges and the caution deposit for hiring Civic body-owned shops collected from traders were also kept low keeping in mind the welfare of traders and businessmen.

On reclamation of land at Jebamalaipuram dumping yard, he pointed out that 50% of the 20-acre dumping yard site had been reclaimed by removing the dumped garbage after segregating them at the site.

While a multi-storied residential apartment would come up in 10 acres at the old garbage dumping yard, the remaining area would be utilised for construction of ‘Yatri Nivas’ for devotees visiting Sri Brahadeeswarar temple (popularly known as Big Temple), he added.

Since the elected Council was all set to enter the second year in office, Mr. Ramanathan said that it had been proposed to meet the people this year under the banner of ‘Makkalodu Mayor’.