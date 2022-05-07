Allocation of annual subsidy appreciated

The Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam has expressed its gratitude to the State government for announcing that a sum of ₹3 crore would be allotted to the Devasthanam every year as a subsidy to maintain the temples coming under the control of the TPD.

Referring to point number 47 of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department policy note, the TPD Hereditary Trustee, S. Babaji Rajah Bhonsle has said that hitherto the temples coming under the purview of the Devasthanam were being maintained from the funds of the Big Temple and Punnainallur Mariamman Temple only.

Extending of subsidy every year would help run the funds starved temples of the TPD, he said.