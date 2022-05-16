Alleged irregularities in construction of houses, show cause notices issued to 24 officials

The district administration has issued show cause notices to 24 officials of the Rural Development Department in the district in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin in Avudaiyarkoil block during the period 2016-20.

The alleged irregularities came to light during inquiry and audits that were conducted on the instruction of the Collector upon receipt of petitions in this regard.

Official sources said a team of officials conducted inspection in Avudaiyarkoil block to ascertain first hand the number of houses constructed under the central scheme. Over 1,800 houses were to be constructed under the scheme. However, it was found that construction of 435 houses had not commenced but the funds had been transferred and the payments made to the beneficiaries.

The sources said Collector Kavitha Ramu issued show cause notices to the 24 officials who had worked during that period seeking explanation from them regarding the irregularities. The officials had been given time to give their explanation and the payments made to the beneficiaries would be recovered.