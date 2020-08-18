Tiruchirapalli

All-women webinar by Indian Welding Society held

Supported by National Skills Network, Indian Welding Society (IWS) teamed up with Fronius India to conduct an all-women webinar on 'Celebrating independence from stereotype' on the eve of Independence Day, with the idea of encouraging women to excel in domains hitherto considered masculine.

Apoorva Kulshreshtha, Geeta Kshirsagar and Shreya Kulkarni of Fronius India, the anchors, facilitated interaction between the participants and the women panellists constituting A. Santhakumari Additional General Manager, Welding Research Institute; Renu N. Gupta, Senior DGM, L & T, Mumbai;S. Malarvizhi, Professor, Annamalai University; Bijayani Panda, Associate Professor CMR Institute of Technology, Bengaluru; and Madhuri Dubey, Founder National Skills Network.

