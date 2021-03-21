All-women team from SASTRA wins SAARC moot court contest

THANJAVUR

An all-women team from the SASTRA School of Law emerged winners in the Sixth Prof. N.R.Madhava Menon SAARC Law Mooting Competition organised by Lloyd Law College, Noida.

The students comprising three final year students of the 5-Year Integrated LLB programme: Thejaswini.C.B., Pavitra.M and Kavitha Ravi, were among 18 contesting teams from Law Schools in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the UAE, Maldives, and Afghanistan.

In the final round, the SASTRA team prevailed over over the Sri Lankan team from the Faculty of Law, University of Colombo.

The moot problem was on an environmental law issue involving the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The final round was judged by a Constitutional Bench comprising Justice Shiran Gooneratne (Judge, Supreme Court of Sri Lanka), Justice Piyush Agrawal (Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad), Justice Siddharth Mridul (Judge, High Court of Delhi), Justice Rajesh Bindal (Judge, High Court of Calcutta) and Justice Dinesh Pathak (Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad).

This is the second time that the SASTRA Law School is winning this coveted moot court competition in the last six years.