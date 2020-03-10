All Women Post Office inaugurated

The Puthur Sub Post Office here on Monday became the first All Women Post Office in the Tiruchi Postal Division.

The Sub Post Office would henceforth be manned only by women comprising a sub post master, a clerk and an assistant.

Sumathi Ravichandran, Postmaster General, Central Region inaugurated the office at Puthur in the presence of postal employees and customers.

In a brief interaction with reporters, Ms. Sumathi Ravichandran said the All Women Post Office has been opened in each postal division falling under the Central region in connection with the International Women’s Day. There were about 1,250 women out of the total 3,500 postal employees in the region. The total number of account holders in the entire Central region was about five lakh, she added. To a query, she said postal ATM cards have been disbursed to the savings bank account holders. There were 24 Automated Teller Machines of the department in the Central region. Most of the head offices were equipped with ATMs, she said.

Thanjavur

The Thanjavur East Sub Post Office, which has been designated as All Women Post Office was inaugurated on Monday by A.Thomas Lourdraj, Director, Postal Services, Central Region, Tiruchi.

Mr. Thomas also distributed passbooks to savings bank account holders who were present on the occasion.