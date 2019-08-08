All women police stations to turn more child-friendly

All Women Police Stations (AWPS) in Tiruchi range are set to turn more child and mother- friendly with provision of play and feeding rooms.

The AWPS in Ariyalur, Manapparai and Tiruverumbur have now been provided with the facilities. A brain child of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V. Balakrishnan, the move seeks to put women and children, visiting the police stations, at ease.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Balakrishnan said that children would be affected if they see their parents in conflict with law in the police station or lock-ups. “We do not want the station to create a lasting negative impression on such children. The play area has been created right next to the main entrance of the police station. So kids accompanying their parents can go straight into the play area. The area will also be comfortable for victims of child abuse, as the AWPS also receives Childline cases. If a child feels content in a place, they are more likely to open up and share details with us,” he said.

Besides the play area, the AWPS would also have exclusive feeding rooms for lactating mothers. All 15 AWPS in the Tiruchi range would get the facilities within a month, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Further, most women police officers are also mothers, and since they work round-the-clock, they too can benefit from the facilities, said Mr. Balakrishnan. “These women leave their kids at home with someone else taking care of them. In times of emergency when there is nobody else, they too can bring their kids along. The children can play while the policewomen carry on with their duties,” he added.

Praveen Dongre, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tiruverumbur , said: “Children who accompany their mothers to the police station are afraid and unsure of the environment. The policewomen in uniform add to the fear. The play area, created under the initiative of the DIG, will help ease their fear and keep them occupied.”

The playroom at the Tiruverumbur police station is nearly ready and will be functional in a week, says Mr. Dongre. “Painters have been hired to paint the wall with decorative cartoons. Although the room has been functioning, it will be inaugurated by August 20,” he said.