All village panchayats brought under welfare scheme in Tiruchi district

December 11, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district administration has taken steps to utilise funds accrued under Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) for the welfare of all village panchayats by classifying them as directly or indirectly affected areas through mining activities.

The District Mineral Foundation (DMF), a non-profit trust established under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals Act, implements the Yojana, which aims to improve livelihood and infrastructure in areas that are affected by mining activities.

Under the scheme, every mining leaseholder has to pay a certain amount to the DMF trust fund to compensate for the negative impacts of mining, official sources told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The penalties levied for mining minerals illegally are also deposited in the trust. Mining of minerals such as sand, limestone, rough stone and gravel has been taking place in areas close to the Cauvery river and its distributaries in the district.

To effectively utilise the DMF funds, the district administration has classified all 404 village panchayats as either directly or indirectly affected by mining activities. The district administration took the step to implement livelihood improvement and infrastructure development projects for the welfare of people across the district.

Nearly 60% of the funds are utilised to improve the livelihood of people affected by mining, which includes providing drinking water supply, health care, pollution control measures, education and skill development. The rest of the funds are used for building infrastructure such as roads, labs at primary health centres and culverts, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.