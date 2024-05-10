GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

All students of government school for visually impaired in Tiruchi, Thanjavur clear Class X exams

Published - May 10, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

All the 14 girls of the Government School for the Visually Impaired Girls at Puthur in Tiruchi have passed the SSLC examinations this year.

The principal, G. Subramaniam, said the school had been producing 100% pass results for eight years. “The drop in numbers is because parents of visually impaired children have begun enrolling them in regular schools, though they might not receive the care they deserve,” he added.

R. Nandini, who scored 442 marks and emerged as school topper, aspires to become an IAS officer.

The Government School for the Visually Impaired in Thanjavur has recorded 100% pass for the 12th consecutive year. Principal P. Kausalya said the teaching methodology adopted at the school helped the visually impaired students to grasp concepts better. The school has eight permanent staff all of whom are fully trained. “It is our responsibility to show that being in a school like this is good for children,” she said.

A. Muralidass, who scored 358 and is a topper of school, said his dream was to become an engineer. Muralidass is also part of the school cricket team.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / disabled / school / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.