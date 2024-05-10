All students of government school for visually impaired in Tiruchi, Thanjavur clear Class X exams

All the 14 girls of the Government School for the Visually Impaired Girls at Puthur in Tiruchi have passed the SSLC examinations this year.

The principal, G. Subramaniam, said the school had been producing 100% pass results for eight years. “The drop in numbers is because parents of visually impaired children have begun enrolling them in regular schools, though they might not receive the care they deserve,” he added.

R. Nandini, who scored 442 marks and emerged as school topper, aspires to become an IAS officer.

The Government School for the Visually Impaired in Thanjavur has recorded 100% pass for the 12th consecutive year. Principal P. Kausalya said the teaching methodology adopted at the school helped the visually impaired students to grasp concepts better. The school has eight permanent staff all of whom are fully trained. “It is our responsibility to show that being in a school like this is good for children,” she said.

A. Muralidass, who scored 358 and is a topper of school, said his dream was to become an engineer. Muralidass is also part of the school cricket team.