All Souls Day observed

Thanjavur

02 November 2020 20:18 IST

The annual requiem for the dead was held at cemeteries across Thanjavur on Monday.

Family members of the departed persons visited the CSI cemeteries at Nanjikottai Road, Misson Road and other places in the town and paid floral tributes to their ancestors. The Thanjavur Archbishop Most Rev. Fr. Devadoss Ambrose conducted the requiem at the Sacred Heart Cemetery where the body of the departed priests were buried.

The special mass events that are usually conducted in connection with the ‘kallarai thirunal’ (requiem for the dead) at the Sacred Heart and Vyakulamatha churches have been cancelled in view of the standard operating procedures imposed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, official sources said.

Similar events were also held at the cemeteries at Kumbakonam, Pattukottai, Poondi and other areas in the district.