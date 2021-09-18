All set for mega vaccine drive 2.0

TIRUCHI

Prizes have been announced in three zones of Tiruchi city

As the district authorities prepare for the second mega vaccination drive on Sunday, Tiruchi Corporation and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital have announced special prize to attract the public to the centres.

At Tiruchi GH, the first 50 people to get the vaccine on Sunday will be given a tree sapling. At the end of the day, a lucky draw will be conducted and one person will be given a BP monitor as prize. Those who visit the vaccination centre as a large group of family or friends will also be recognised with an award.

The civic body has announced attractive prizes for three zones within city limits. In K. Abishekapuram zone, the first and second prizes will be gift hampers worth ₹3,000 and ₹2,000. The third prize of gift hampers worth ₹ 1,000 will be given to 25 people. In Ariyamangalam zone, the first prize is a gift hamper worth ₹ 5,000, second ₹3,000 and third ₹1,000. In Ponmalai zone, a gift hamper worth ₹6,000 will be the first prize, a hamper worth ₹4,000 willbe given to two persons as second prize. The third prize will be a hamper worth ₹3,000 while five persons will get dinner vouchers.

Similar to the drive conducted last week, vaccines will be administered through 623 camps, of which 497 will be in rural and semi-urban parts, while 126 camps will be in Tiruchi city. Places of public gathering such as Central Bus Stand and Tiruchi International Airport will also be covered. Within the city limits, each vaccination camp has been given 200 doses. “Because there are many camps, there will be no overcrowding. The public can visit the centres and get the jab without any hassle,” a senior health official told The Hindu.

The public may visit www.trichycorporation.gov.in for further details and to locate the nearest vaccination camp. A mass awareness drive was conducted on Saturday prior to the drive. All 200 of the civic body's Light Commercial Vehicles were used to play audio messages about the event.

This time around, the civic body has set a target of 25,000 vaccinations, while the aim for the district total is set at over 1.5 lakh.