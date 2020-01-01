All set for counting of votes

All is set for counting of votes polled in the rural local body elections on Thursday with senior officials of respective district checking arrangements that have been made at counting centres on Wednesday.

The votes polled in the 14 panchayat unions would be counted at centres established at respective unions. In Tiruchi district, Collector S.Sivarasu visited the centre at Sri Meenakshi Vidiyal Matriculation School in Marungapuri Panchayat Union on Wednesday. Counting of votes is expected to go on till late in the evening on Thursday as ballot papers have to be physically counted.

Earlier, in a statement, he said that over 5,200 government staff would be involved in the counting process, which would begin at 8 a.m. Adequate security arrangements have been made in all counting centres. Only candidates and their agents holding photo identity cards would be allowed to enter the centres. Unauthorised persons attempting to enter the centres would be arrested. Persons entering the counting centres would not be allowed to carry mobile phones, match boxes, water bottles and ink pens. Counting of votes would be monitored from the Collector’s Office through web cameras fitted at all counting centres.

In Perambalur, Collector V.Santha convened an all-party meeting to brief the party representatives about the counting process and the rules that they would have to follow. Basic amenities such as toilets and ambulances to attend to emergency situations would be available at the counting centres, she said.

All counting centres would be fully covered under surveillance cameras, she said and added that nearly 2,200 officials would be involved in the counting process in the district. Besides, about 700 police personnel under the Superintendent of Police and four Deputy Superintendents of Police would be security duty, she said.