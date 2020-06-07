Tiruchirapalli

All schools start disinfecting premises

A disinfection exercise under way in a classroom at a higher secondary school in Tiruchi.

SSLC examinations begin on June 15

Heads of schools have been entrusted with the responsibility of disinfecting classrooms for conducting SSLC public examinations later this month.

Since every school has been made an exam centre to enforce social distancing, they have been instructed to undertake thorough disinfection of classrooms and furniture.

Two block education officers have been deployed in each of the 16 blocks in the district to monitor the effectiveness of disinfection activities, official sources said.

The examination, which was earlier planned at 164 designated centres, will be conducted in 458 schools. As per the new schedule necessitated by the lockdown, it will be conducted from June 15- 25.

Preparatory meetings of chief superintendents were chaired by Chief Educational Officer S. Shanthi on Friday.

