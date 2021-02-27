‘All pass’ decision leaves school teachers confused

They have no idea whether to continue with completing the assigned portions

Teachers handling secondary and higher secondary classes are apparently confused after the State government announced its ‘all pass’ decision for students of IX to XI classes, as there was no mention about students attending their daily classes.

Schools were opened for Classes X and XII on January 19 to prepare students for the public examinations, and the Chief Educational Officers of the respective revenue districts were entrusted with the responsibility of conducting mid-term examinations during the first week of March.

After the announcement on cancellation of exams, the teachers have no idea whether or not they must continue with handling the subjects for completing the assigned portions.

The State government had, earlier this year, reduced the content and the teachers were mid-way through completing the portions. All through the 2020 calendar year, students were taught through the State-run Kalvi education TV channel. But teachers had no way of monitoring their academic progress.

The syllabus of students had to be downsized subsequently by the School Education Department taking into account the practical difficulties of teachers and students. “Irrespective of whether or not the exam will be conducted, we will continue with the task of completing the portions for Class X, since they will have to attend the school during March-April,” a teacher said.

School heads acknowledge that the confusion among teachers need to be addressed, as the students have not been told that they do not have to attend the classes for the rest of the academic year. “There is no instructions as yet on 10th students coming to the school. Till further instructions, the students will be attending classes. The difference, however, is that they will be attending school without any stress about the examination factor,” Chief Educational Officer R. Arivazhagan said.

CBSE

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Schools do not see any cause for complacency since they have been issued clear instructions to take steps to identify and resolve learning gaps and conduct examinations for Classes IX and XI by following COVID-19 safety protocol. The Board has also recommended that the new academic session may begin from April 1.