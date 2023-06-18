All left-out areas to be covered in Phase-IV underground drainage project in Tiruchi

June 18, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation plans to execute Phase IV of the underground drainage (UGD) project by tapping financial sources under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUIT).

This will be the fourth major project to bring all five zones of the Corporation under the coverage of underground drainage network after the formation of Tiruchi Corporation by merging Srirangam and Golden Rock municipalities in 1994.

Phase-I UGD project was executed between 1997 and 2001. It mostly covered Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil areas. The civic body is carrying out construction of Phase-II and Phase-III UGD projects. While the Corporation began Phase-II in 2018 at an estimate of ₹344 crore, it started construction work under Phase-III UGD project in 2019 at a cost of ₹366 crore. They are being executed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUIT).

The Phase II covers most areas of Ward 61 to Ward 65, which were added to the Corporation during the delimitation process in 2011 and parts of Woraiyur, East Boulevard Road, Varaganeri and Cantonment, Phase III covers most parts of K.K. Nagar, Golden Rock, Edamalaipattipudur, Karumandapam, Piratiyur and Ponnagar.

According to sources, it will cost ₹ 210 crore for the Phase-IV project. It will be implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu there were areas in the city not covered under the Phase-I, Phase-II and Phase-III UGD projects. All left-out areas would be covered in the Phase-IV UGD project. It would partially cover 30 wards in the city. Underground sewer mains would cover 160 km. The Detailed Project Report had already been submitted to the State government. The Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) was studying the DPR. It would soon finalise the estimate for the project. It was expected that the State government would accord administrative sanction shortly.

With the implementation of Phase-IV project, the total UGD coverage in the city would go up to 95%., the official added.

