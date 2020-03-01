All is not well in Cantonment area

01 March 2020 19:20 IST

Residents contend with overflowing manhole and contaminated drinking water

An overflowing manhole of the underground drainage network on Reynolds Road in Cantonment area has caused severe inconvenience to commuters and residents.

The leakage of sewer from the manhole, located on middle of the busy road, was first noticed by commuters on Friday night. Since, the leakage became heavy, the local residents lodged a complaint with the concerned authorities of Tiruchi Corporation on Saturday morning. As the day progressed, faecal waste too began emerging from the manhole and started flowing on the road. But, local residents alleged that no one from the Tiruchi Corporation, which is just 500 meters away from the overflowing manhole, came forward to attend the call till Sunday afternoon.

Besides a popular shopping mall, there are a number of flats, residences and commercial establishments on Reynolds Road. With no action being taken by the authorities, commuters and residents had to face inconvenience for the last three days. Unable to bear the stench emanating from the overflowing sewage, most of the local residents preferred to stay indoors except for pressing situations when they were forced to go out. Commuters on Reynolds Road walked or drove fast to avoid the stench.

Advertising

Advertising

“The stench is unbearable. It is a harrowing experience to see human waste flowing on the road,” said M. Thirupathi, a resident on Reynolds road.

Residents alleged that the Corporation officials, who had seen the malfunctioning of UGD while travelling on the road, had failed to take action to set right the issue for several hours.

A few meters away, the residents of State Bank Officers Colony on Lawsons Road have alleged that for the last few days the supply of drinking water is being mixed with sewage. Several residents, mainly children and elders, who drank the contaminated water, fell ill with complaints of indigestion, vomiting and fever.

Sensing a bad smell in the drinking water, most of the apartment dwellers have stopped using the drinking water being supplied by the Corporation. Several of them emptied the water tanks. The residents, who are still unclear on the quality of the water being supplied to them, now bank on the bore water for drinking and other purposes.

Calling upon the attention of the Corporation authorities, the residents of SBI Officers Colony have urged them to take immediate steps to check the drinking water lines in Cantonment area to identify the points of sewerage mix so as to solve the issue.