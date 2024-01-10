GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All India Railway Jamborette concludes at Tiruchi

January 10, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A cultural programme held during the valedictory of the All India Railway Jamborette at Tiruchi on Tuesday.

A cultural programme held during the valedictory of the All India Railway Jamborette at Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 20th All India Railway Jamborette, which started on January 5 at Railway Sports Ground at Golden Rock in Tiruchi, concluded on Tuesday with the event featuring numerous competitions and cultural events.

The Jamborette was hosted by Southern Railway State Bharat Scouts and Guides. About 2,400 Scouts and Guides, Rovers, Rangers, State Organising Commissioners and Trainers from all over Indian Railways participated.

Nearly 180 tents were set up for participants to stay and a number of activities such as adventure bases, fun and skill-based activities and talent competitions were designed for the participants to make it a memorable one for them. The 20th Jamborette was inaugurated by Kaushal Kishore, Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, and president of Southern Railway State Bharat Scouts and Guides. 

Competitions such as patriotic song, march past, state expo, folk dance, food festival, mud volleyball match for Rovers and mud throw ball for Rangers besides band display, pageantry show and exhibition were held as part of the event. The participants exhibited each zonal railways’ corresponding State’s culture, traditions and food varieties. As part of the Jamborette, a route march was organised from Thanjavur railway station to Brihadeeshwarar temple in which Scouts and Guides participated. Top railway officials graced the occasion on each day. 

The valedictory function was held on Tuesday in which Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh was the chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners in various cultural competitions and other contests that were held in the last four days, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.