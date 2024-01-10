All India Railway Jamborette concludes at Tiruchi

January 10, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 20th All India Railway Jamborette, which started on January 5 at Railway Sports Ground at Golden Rock in Tiruchi, concluded on Tuesday with the event featuring numerous competitions and cultural events.

The Jamborette was hosted by Southern Railway State Bharat Scouts and Guides. About 2,400 Scouts and Guides, Rovers, Rangers, State Organising Commissioners and Trainers from all over Indian Railways participated.

Nearly 180 tents were set up for participants to stay and a number of activities such as adventure bases, fun and skill-based activities and talent competitions were designed for the participants to make it a memorable one for them. The 20th Jamborette was inaugurated by Kaushal Kishore, Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, and president of Southern Railway State Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Competitions such as patriotic song, march past, state expo, folk dance, food festival, mud volleyball match for Rovers and mud throw ball for Rangers besides band display, pageantry show and exhibition were held as part of the event. The participants exhibited each zonal railways’ corresponding State’s culture, traditions and food varieties. As part of the Jamborette, a route march was organised from Thanjavur railway station to Brihadeeshwarar temple in which Scouts and Guides participated. Top railway officials graced the occasion on each day.

The valedictory function was held on Tuesday in which Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh was the chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners in various cultural competitions and other contests that were held in the last four days, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.