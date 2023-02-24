ADVERTISEMENT

All India Guards Council’s plea to railway administration

February 24, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Guards Council (AIGC), Tiruchi Division, has urged the railway administration to provide train managers a chance to work as instructors at the Multi Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute in Tiruchi.

Instructors selected from train managers could take classes for the newly recruited train manager trainees and for those serving train managers undergoing refresher courses at the zonal training institute. 

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the AIGC, Tiruchi Division’s 16 divisional annual general conference held recently. A set of resolutions were unanimously passed at the conference presided over by the AIGC Tiruchi divisional secretary V. Kameswaran.

Another resolution demanded that the special running allowance be extended to Goods Guards also. Resolutions were also passed seeking enhancement of uniform allowance to train managers to ₹ 10,000 per annum and exempt running allowance fully from taxation. 

Another resolution said that the food served at Chennai Egmore and Villupuram running rooms were highly sub-standard and no action had been taken yet on repeated complaints lodged in the complaints register. 

The conference paid homage to those Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending the civilians and the nation and paid homage to those retired and serving Train Managers who passed away in 2022, a release from V. Kameswaran, divisional secretary, AIGC, Tiruchi division, said.

