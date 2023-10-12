All hundials in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple are safe, says Joint Commissioner

October 12, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Joint Commissioner of the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi on Wednesday has stated that all the hundials in the temple were safe and intact.

The temple authorities issued a statement in the wake of reports that appeared in sections of media that one of the temple hundials was “found discarded in a bush”.

When contacted S. Kalyani, Joint Commissioner of the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple, Samayapuram categorically said that all the 42 hundials of the temple and its five sub temples including three meant for ‘Annadhanam’ and one for ‘Thirupani’ were all safe.

The hundial referred to in sections of media that it was found in a bush was the one which was actually discarded way back in 2019 itself as it got damaged, she said adding that the report was wrong and baseless.

The “discarded hundial” was kept along with other scrap material in a wedding hall belonging to the temple nearby the shrine. The discarded hundial was found inside the premises of the wedding hall and not in a bush as stated wrongly in the reports, said Ms. Kalyani.

Ms. Kalyani said she had lodged a complaint with the Samayapuram police and to the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi seeking a probe as to who had spread the “wrong report” to tarnish the image of the temple.