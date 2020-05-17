All households in city will have UGD

The Tiruchi City Corporation has made an agreement with Larsen & Toubro Limited to make Underground Drainage System (UGD) available in all households in the city, said Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian.

The Corporation Commissioner said that the ₹335 crore project has commenced and by May 2023, at least 80% of the 20 lakh households in the city will have a fully functional UGD system, as he addressed a webinar titled, ‘Neer Yindri Amayaadhu Ulagu’ organised by the civic body and Citizens For Uyyakondan (CFU), a citizens action group based in the city.

A survey of the newly added wards to the corporation limits was also being undertaken as a preparation for the UGD works, he said.

Mr. Sivasubramanian also said that an integrated approach to reduce contamination of waterbodies would be discussed with the District Collector soon after the lockdown for COVID-19 is lifted. “A special team including officials of the Tiruchi City Corporation, Public Works Department, Pollution Control Board and citizens must involve in the work to reduce water contamination and increase water conservation,” he said.

The webinar hosted about 50 participants and other speakers such as G. Bindhu, Senior Hydrogeologist, Ground Water Department, Government of Kerala, who shared her experience of working with rejuvenating waterbodies in the State while Justin Mohan, former Director, Ground Water Department, Government of Kerala anchored the discussion.

J. Soundarapandi, Scientist, National Biodiversity Authority, discussed the correlation between biodiversity and species richness. “In a place like Ooty or Nilgiris, where tea is abundantly grown, it looks like a vast green expanse but that is a monoculture of tea plantations and not too many species of other plants or animals can be found in this man-made greenery,” he said.

The programme had been scheduled for March 22, World Water Day and had to be cancelled due to the lockdown as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. However, the organisers said that they felt the need to discuss the importance of water, especially since handwashing and hygiene have become important in the light of the virus outbreak.