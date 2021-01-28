All four accused in Sirkazhi murder for gain case are first-time offenders

All the four accused in the double murder and burglary at the house of a jeweller in Sirkazhi town on Wednesday are first-time offenders, police enquiry has indicated.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Manipal Singh, Ramesh and Karunaram were self-employed in Kumbakonam and Manish in Jayankondam. Manish, police had learnt, was known to jeweller Dhanaraj Chowdhary through a common contact in Jayankondam, who was a regular customer. Manish used to accompany Sankarram who runs a grocery shop in Jayankondam when the latter used to visit the jeweller’s house for purchasing ornaments. There was no record of crime against any of the accused, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha said.

After an incident of theft at his shop a few years ago, the jeweller used to bring the entire stock to his home every day, and take it back to the shop the next day. The jeweller also used to sell the ornaments at his home, police sources said. The crime was apparently committed to mobilise resources for Ramesh’s marriage, preliminary interrogation has indicated.

On Wednesday, all the four had come in a car from Kumbakonam. While, Karunaram was waiting outside, the other three had gone inside the house to commit the crime. But, since Karunaram had panicked and left the spot, the trio tried to escape in the jeweller's car. Fearing presence of a tracking device, the trio abandoned the car on the Bypass Road and headed towards Erukkur village with 12 kg jewellery and ₹ 6.7 lakh in cash. The buried booty was recovered by the police, after cornering the accused who were in hiding in the village. The police seized swords, two guns (an air gun and a toy gun), and a cutter from their possession. The total worth of the loot was ₹ 4.62 crore, according to an official press release.

After murdering the jeweller's wife and son by slashing their throats and hacking them, the assailants had caused grievous injury to him and his daugher-in-law. They had bound the legs and hands of the jeweller with metal wires and went about looting the jewellery and cash.

Two cases have been registered. The first case pertained to the murder and burglary incident in Sirkazhi police station under IPC Sections 454 (house-breaking to commit offence), 392 (robbery), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), and and 25 (1)(a) Arms Act, and the other under IPC sections 353 (assaulting public servant), 307 and 25 (1)(a) Arms Act.

The second case was registered at Anaikaranchathiram police station based on a complaint lodged by Porayar Inspector Selvam who shot dead Manipal Singh in self-defence at Erukkur during the course of arrest after the accused had caused cut injuries on police personnel with a sword.