All arrangements in place for counting of votes in Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency

Published - May 31, 2024 06:52 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes polled in the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency, District Collector and Returning Officer of the constituency K. Karpagam said here on Friday.

The counting of votes is scheduled to be take place on June 4 at Aadhav Public School in Perambalur - the counting centre for the constituency.

 A total number of 423 officials would be engaged for the exercise which would commence at 8 a.m. Postal ballots would be taken up at first for counting and from 8.30 a.m. onwards votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines would be taken up, Ms. Karpagam told reporters at the Collectorate here. As many as 1,125 police personnel would be deployed for providing bandobust at the counting centre when the counting of votes takes place. 

Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency encompasses Kulithalai, Manachanallur, Lalgudi, Musiri, Thuraiyur (reserved) and Perambalur (reserved) assembly segments. There will be 20 rounds each in respect of counting votes polled in the Kulithalai and Manachanallur assembly constituencies, 20 rounds for Thuraiyur (reserved) assembly segment, 18 rounds for Lalgudi assembly constituency, 19 rounds for Musiri assembly constituency and 24 rounds for Perambalur assembly segment. 

Mobile phones would be prohibited at the counting centre except for those permitted by the Election Commission, Ms. Karpagam said. A total number of 180 surveillance cameras have been installed at the counting centre where the Electronic Voting Machines have been kept in strong rooms for round-the-monitoring. 

