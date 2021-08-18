All acquitted in murder case

PUDUKOTTAI

18 August 2021 22:24 IST

Additional District Judge, Pudukkottai, on Wednesday acquitted all eight persons named as accused in the murder of Naam Tamilar Katchi State organiser Subha Muthukumar in 2011.

Muthukumar was murdered in Pudukottai Town. The case was initially investigated by Pudukottai Town Police and subsequently transferred to e CB- CID. A total of 64 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial, said sources.

