All abandoned borewells in Tiruchi district to be closed by December 15

As many as 9,228 abandoned borewells have been identified in Tiruchi district. Barring 320, all others have been closed or converted into rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures. Steps are being taken to permanently close the remaining borewells by December 15, according to Collector S. Sivarasu.

The action comes in the wake of the death of two-year-old Sujith, who fell into an abandoned borewell at Nadukattupatti near Manapparai in the district recently.

While 7,813 abandoned borewells have been closed, 695 others have been converted into RWH structures. Owners of private properties where such borewells are located have been requested to close them by December 15. If abandoned wells are found open after the deadline, the property owners will be liable to face action and pay penalty.

Members of the public can provide information on abandoned borewells, if any, over toll free number 1077 or WhatsApp to 9384056213.

Those who wish to drill new borewell and dredge existing ones can apply to their Block Development Officers for permission. Permission will be sanctioned within 30 days. All borewell rig operators should register themselves with the Collector’s Office.

While drilling borewells, sign boards with details of the property owner, address and depth and size of the borewell should be installed at the site. The drilling site should be fenced and during breaks in drilling the hole should be covered fully. Once completed, the holes should be closed with strong steel covers, Mr. Sivarasu said in a statement