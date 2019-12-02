Alert sounded in delta districts

An alert has been sounded across Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and other delta districts in the wake of increasing water level in lakes and ponds.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Tiruchi district for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. Several houses in Vazhavanthankottai, Vengur, Kiliyur and Pogaigudi were inundated, forcing authorities to step in to drain out water.

At least two houses, including one at Vazhavanthankottai, were damaged in the overnight rain. Besides Tiruchi, areas such as Lalgudi, Pullampadi, Marungapuri and Samayapuram witnessed heavy rain. The incessant rain continued all through the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that there was no loss of life in any part of the district so far. However, all departments, including Public Works Highways, Revenue, Rural Development and Fire and Rescue Services had been alerted.

The District Disaster Management team had been activated to launch rescue operations in case of emergency.

Ariyalur

There was hardly any let up in rain in Ariyalur district on Sunday. Since the heavy rain lashed different parts of the district, Collector D. Rathna held an emergency meeting with senior officials of various department on Sunday.

Stating that most of the water tanks in the district had reached their maximum storage level, she directed them to keep a close watch on the water bodies.

The Collector also directed them to drain out water wherever there was inundation.

During the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m .on Sunday, the maximum rainfall of 94 mm was recorded in Jayankondam followed by Ariyalur at 62 mm. Sendurai and Thirumanur recorded 49 mm and 44 mm respectively.

Nagapattinam

Several areas, including Velankanni and Sebastian Nagar, were inundated with knee-deep water. Residential colonies in Nochikottam were submerged due to heavy flow of water on Kalyanacheri Chellakon causeway. District Monitoring Office C. Munianathan took stock of the flood situation by visiting various areas in the district. Besides visiting the municipal areas in Nagapattinam, he visited various villages around Vedaranyam and asked officials to drain out flood water from the residential colonies.

Pudukottai

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the district on Sunday. Adappan Kulam, one of the important tanks in Pudukottai town, reached its maximum storage level due to heavy rain.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar visited the tank and asked the officials to take steps to prevent water inundation.