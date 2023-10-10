Alert over crocodile spotted near Cauvery bank

October 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Local authorities have advised the public to be careful while venturing into the water spots for fishing or swimming near the Mela Chintamani area near the banks of the Cauvery river, after a crocodile was reportedly spotted there a few days ago.

“We were alerted about the presence of the reptile in the middle section of the river, and checked out the area immediately,” District Forest Officer G. Kiran told The Hindu.

The official added that care should be taken to keep the banks clean and devoid of bio-waste such as discarded animal meat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.