ADVERTISEMENT

Alert over crocodile spotted near Cauvery bank

October 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Local authorities have advised the public to be careful while venturing into the water spots for fishing or swimming near the Mela Chintamani area near the banks of the Cauvery river, after a crocodile was reportedly spotted there a few days ago.

“We were alerted about the presence of the reptile in the middle section of the river, and checked out the area immediately,” District Forest Officer G. Kiran told The Hindu.

The official added that care should be taken to keep the banks clean and devoid of bio-waste such as discarded animal meat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US