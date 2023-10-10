HamberMenu
Alert over crocodile spotted near Cauvery bank

October 10, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Local authorities have advised the public to be careful while venturing into the water spots for fishing or swimming near the Mela Chintamani area near the banks of the Cauvery river, after a crocodile was reportedly spotted there a few days ago.

“We were alerted about the presence of the reptile in the middle section of the river, and checked out the area immediately,” District Forest Officer G. Kiran told The Hindu.

The official added that care should be taken to keep the banks clean and devoid of bio-waste such as discarded animal meat.

