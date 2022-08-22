Alathur villagers seek new school building

The Government Adi Dravidar Elementary School that was demolished to construct a new building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Alathur village near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi have sought a new building for the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Elementary School that was demolished six months ago.

More than 40 students from Alathur and nearby villages study in the school, which offers classes from class 1 to 5. At present, the school operates out of a nearby library after the dilapidated building was demolished.

The school, which was built more than 50 years ago, was in a dangerous condition, which got worse during the rainy season. “The students could not use the classrooms when it rained because of the leakage in the roof. The school lacked basic facilities essential for the students and the staff and was in a state of collapse,” said a teacher of the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, the villagers filed a petition to senior officials of the welfare department a year ago. They demanded that the old building be demolished and a new one be constructed in its place. However, despite the assurance of a new building after the demolition, no steps had been taken so far, R. Palani a villager said.

Residents claim that they have been requesting the officials to look into the issue, but they do not pay heed to their concerns. “Since there is no response from the officials, we have now submitted a petition to the Collector seeking the construction of a new building for the school,” said Mr. Palani.

According to Corporation Councillor of Ward no. 42 O. Neelamegam, the Collector had promised to look into the matter and begin construction soon.