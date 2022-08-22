Alathur villagers seek new school building

Ancy Donal Madonna TIRUCHI
August 22, 2022 19:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Adi Dravidar Elementary School that was demolished to construct a new building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Alathur village near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi have sought a new building for the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Elementary School that was demolished six months ago.

More than 40 students from Alathur and nearby villages study in the school, which offers classes from class 1 to 5. At present, the school operates out of a nearby library after the dilapidated building was demolished.

The school, which was built more than 50 years ago, was in a dangerous condition, which got worse during the rainy season. “The students could not use the classrooms when it rained because of the leakage in the roof. The school lacked basic facilities essential for the students and the staff and was in a state of collapse,” said a teacher of the school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, the villagers filed a petition to senior officials of the welfare department a year ago. They demanded that the old building be demolished and a new one be constructed in its place. However, despite the assurance of a new building after the demolition, no steps had been taken so far, R. Palani a villager said.

Residents claim that they have been requesting the officials to look into the issue, but they do not pay heed to their concerns. “Since there is no response from the officials, we have now submitted a petition to the Collector seeking the construction of a new building for the school,” said Mr. Palani.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to Corporation Councillor of Ward no. 42 O. Neelamegam, the Collector had promised to look into the matter and begin construction soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app