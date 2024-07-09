Alangudi temple consecration on July 12

The consecration of Elavarkuzhali Sametha Sri Aabathsagayeswarar, popularly known as Guru bhagavan temple at Alangudi in Valangaiman taluk of Tiruvarur district will be held on July 12. It is a navagraha kshetra.

Rituals in connection with the consecration commenced on July 7 with “Ganapati and Grama Devathai pujas” and the “yaga salai pujas” commenced on July 9 night. After the completion of ‘yaga salai pujas’ on July 12, the pots containing the holy water would be taken to the “vimanam” atop the sanctum sanctorum in a procession from the “yaga salai” around 5.15 a.m.

While the holy water would be poured on the “kalasams” atop the “vimanam” by 6.01 a.m., the granite idols of the deities installed inside the sanctum sanctorum would be anointed with the holy water by 6.15 a.m., according to the temple release.

The consecration would culminate with the thirukalyanam of the presiding deities on July 12 night followed by the grand procession of the deities along the four mada streets of the temple.

