GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alangudi temple consecration on July 12

Rituals in connection with the consecration commenced on July 7 and the “yaga salai pujas” commenced on July 9 night at the Goddess Elavarkuzhali Sametha Sri Aabathsagayeswarar temple at Alangudi in Valangaiman taluk of Tiruvarur district

Published - July 09, 2024 05:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
The deity of Sri Aabathsagayeswarar temple at Alangudi, a navagraha kshetra for Guru Bhagawan, in Tiruvarur district.

The deity of Sri Aabathsagayeswarar temple at Alangudi, a navagraha kshetra for Guru Bhagawan, in Tiruvarur district. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The consecration of Elavarkuzhali Sametha Sri Aabathsagayeswarar, popularly known as Guru bhagavan temple at Alangudi in Valangaiman taluk of Tiruvarur district will be held on July 12. It is a navagraha kshetra.

Rituals in connection with the consecration commenced on July 7 with “Ganapati and Grama Devathai pujas” and the “yaga salai pujas” commenced on July 9 night. After the completion of ‘yaga salai pujas’ on July 12, the pots containing the holy water would be taken to the “vimanam” atop the sanctum sanctorum in a procession from the “yaga salai” around 5.15 a.m.

While the holy water would be poured on the “kalasams” atop the “vimanam” by 6.01 a.m., the granite idols of the deities installed inside the sanctum sanctorum would be anointed with the holy water by 6.15 a.m., according to the temple release.

The consecration would culminate with the thirukalyanam of the presiding deities on July 12 night followed by the grand procession of the deities along the four mada streets of the temple.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.