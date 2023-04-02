Alangudi Government Hospital gets ICU facility

April 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Sunday inaugurated the intensive care unit equipped with life-saving equipment at the Government Hospital in Alangudi on Sunday. The facility has been created at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Of this, a sum of ₹89 lakh has been spent on purchase of life saving equipment and the remaining ₹11 lakh for creation of necessary infrastructure facilities, Mr. Meyyanathan said after inaugurating the intensive care unit at the hospital. The new facility would ensure high quality treatment for the public residing in Alangudi Assembly constituency for various ailments, the Minister said. Collector Kavitha Ramu, health department and revenue officials were present on the occasion, an official release said.