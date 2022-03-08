Akila enjoys mud bath in Tiruvanaikoil temple

Wallowing ground filled with soil mixture has been created inside Nachiarthoppu

Wallowing ground filled with soil mixture has been created inside Nachiarthoppu

Nineteen-year-old Akila, the temple elephant of Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple at Tiruvanaikoil here, on Tuesday enjoyed its maiden mud bath in the cool and spacious wallowing ground created inside the temple premises.

The pachyderm sat and rolled on the wet ground, filled with a mixture of clay, mud, sand and red soil besides tossing it on her back with its trunk watched by the mahout.

The wallowing ground is the latest facility created for Akila on an area measuring about 1,200 square feet inside the Nachiarthoppu within the sprawling temple complex by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department authorities acting on the advice of elephant expert N. Sivaganesan.

The Nachiarthoppu is also the location where the temple authorities created a separate bathing pond for the elephant last year. “Mud bath is essential for elephants as it reduces body heat of the pachyderms; help smoothen and condition their skin and prevent them from insect bite”, said Dr. Sivaganesan, an ecological specialist and a consultant on elephant for the State Forest Department.

Elephants living in natural forests know the exact place, location and the time for wallowing to reduce their body heat. But, it is not so in the case of captive elephants. Hence, a suggestion was given to Tiruvanaikoil temple authorities to create a wallowing ground which would be a critical micro habitat for the pachyderm, said Dr. Sivaganesan.

“We have also suggested to the temple authorities to take the elephant for a mud bath once a week and examine its body condition and physical fitness post-wallowing,” said Dr.Sivaganesan suggesting that the same facility be created in other temples in the State where elephants were being taken care of.