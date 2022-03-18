AITUC welcomes ₹1,320-crore allocation for transport corporations

The AITUC which had welcomed the allocation of ₹1,320 crore in the Tamil Nadu Budget for the State-owned Transport Corporations has exhorted the government to treat the debt-ridden Transport Corporations on par with the Electricity Board.

In a statement issued here on Friday, vice-president, Government Transport Corporation Employees Association, Durai Mathivanan demanded that the government should come forward to bear the entire expenditure involved in the operation of bus services by the Transport Corporations for the benefit of the public.

This alone would bale out the State Transport Corporations from the debt burden of more than ₹5,000 crore and help ensure settlement of pension benefit arrears and other monetary benefits of the Corporation employees.

While welcoming the allocation of ₹1,520 crore as a subsidy towards the ‘free bus travel for women’ scheme, he pleaded that this amount should not be routed through the Transport Development Fund (Tamilnadu Transport Development Finance Corporation). It should be allocated directly from the government to the Corporations.

Though the decision to purchase 2,213 new diesel buses and 500 new e-buses was a welcome development, the association urged the government to replace the old buses that were being operated in State by purchasing new vehicles in addition to the above-mentioned numbers.

Meanwhile, R. Palanivelu, Head, Department of Economics in A.V.V.M.Sri Pushpam College, Poondi, welcomed the announcements such as setting up of ‘Knowledge City’ and research parks at universities in association with the public sector units such as TIDCO, SIPCOT and TANSIDCO in the Budget.

Allocation of ₹250 crore in the Budget for improving the infrastructure facilities at Government colleges, ₹1,300 crore for construction of new classrooms at Government schools under the ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme’ and setting up of model schools in 15 districts at a cost of ₹125 crore would help improve the education sector, he added.