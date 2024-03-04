GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AITUC warns State government of incumbency

March 04, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The AITUC unit of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, unit has warned the State government of fomenting incumbency factor among the Transport Corporation employees and retired persons.

In a resolution passed at the meeting of AIUTC office-bearers of TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division here on Monday, the union observed that a sense of dejection has cropped up among the Transport Corporation employees and retired persons since the electoral assurance of disbursement of overdue financial benefits for both serving and retired persons and reverting to old pension scheme still remains on paper.

In addition to these demands, the inordinate delay in the commencement of the 15th Wage Talks worries the employees. If the State government fails to initiate necessary steps immediately to meet the expectations of the Transport Corporation employees, then the emergence of strong incumbency against the ruling front in Tamil Nadu could not be averted, the labour union claimed.

