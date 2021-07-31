AITUC wants TNCSC to commercialise its activities

31 July 2021 17:57 IST

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation AITUC Workers’ Union has called upon the State government to allow the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to venture into the sale of rice in the open market.

In a memorandum submitted to the Food and Civil Supplies Minister, R.Sakkarapani on July 29 the Workers’ Union has stated that in view of the large scale paddy procurement in the State the TNCSC could modernise some of its rice mills to produce quality rice which could be sold by the Corporation in the open market as a market intervention to keep the retail price of paddy at a reasonable price affordable by the public.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to another demand mentioned in the memorandum, the Minister immediately issued oral instructions to the Corporation officials to initiate steps for the reopening of the TNCSC Modern Rice Mill at Tiruvarur which had undergone renovation for the past five years.

Disclosing this in a press release issued here on Saturday, the State General Secretary of the Union, C.Chandrakumar has said that the Union had assured all possible assistance to put an end to demands for bribes while procuring paddy at the direct purchase centres in the backdrop of the efforts initiated by the State government to enhance the wages of loading personnel at the DPCs.

The Workers’ Union had also thanked the Member, State Development Policy Council and Mannargudi MLA, T.R.B.Raaja, for assisting to bring the union’s demands to the notice of the Minister.