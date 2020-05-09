Tiruchirapalli

AITUC to stage demonstration

THANJAVUR

The All India Trade Union Congress will be organising a demonstration on May 11 to press the Union and State governments to expedite the process of distribution of relief in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

In a press release, the AITUC spokesperson Durai Mathivanan said that the demonstration would be held in front of the Collectorate and a memorandum containing a charter of demands would be submitted to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

The demands include, among others, speedy disbursement of cash assistance and groceries to all daily wage labourers, sanction of financial assistance of ₹ 7,500 per month for three months from March to May to the labourers who have lost their income in view of the lockdown, disbursement of cash assistance and groceries to those who have failed to renew their membership in construction, autorickshaw and other unorganised sector workers welfare boards, relief for pensioners, convening of a district-level monitoring committee meeting to ensure proper disbursement of relief assistance, releasing of full salary for permanent, casual and contract labourers during the lockdown period, to shelving the move to withhold DA increase and payment of arrears and special pay for all sanitary workers.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 8:03:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/aituc-to-stage-demonstration/article31545500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY